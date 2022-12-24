Jonathan Reeve Sells 350 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $398.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.40 and its 200 day moving average is $418.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

