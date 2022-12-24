Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yelp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.39. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after acquiring an additional 452,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YELP. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

