Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $72.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

