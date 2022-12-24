Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $172.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

