Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Shares of KFY opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

