L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $206.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.31 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

