Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $231.65 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.69.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

