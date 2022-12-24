Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down to $68.79

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.79, but opened at $66.55. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $66.59, with a volume of 677 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O'rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,094. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

