Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 855 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CTRA opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

