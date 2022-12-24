Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 391 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

