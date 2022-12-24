Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

