Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.30. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

