Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 92.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $1,496,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $2,572,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $5,462,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

