Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 102.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Edison International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.