Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.19. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.