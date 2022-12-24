Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $743,513.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,912 shares of company stock worth $8,349,638. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -523.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average of $149.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

