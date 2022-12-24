Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

