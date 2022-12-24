Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 502,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $892.19 million, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

