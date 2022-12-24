Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LILA stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

