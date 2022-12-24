Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.