Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Edison International by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Edison International Profile



Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

