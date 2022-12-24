Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

