Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE H opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

