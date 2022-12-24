Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of EchoStar worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in EchoStar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EchoStar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SATS opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.10 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

