Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $1.42 Million in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Fluence Energy Company Profile

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.