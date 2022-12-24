Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

