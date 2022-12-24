Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 2.0 %

Olin stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.