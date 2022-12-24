Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,230 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of EchoStar worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 21.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 527.9% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Up 2.7 %

SATS stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). EchoStar had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $497.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.