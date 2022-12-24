Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 855 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.20 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

