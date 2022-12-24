Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Olin by 35.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

