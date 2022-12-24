Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 97,177 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Fluence Energy Profile

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

