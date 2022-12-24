Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

