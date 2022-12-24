Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 66.6% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Trimble by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

