Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,339 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Northern Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Northern Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

