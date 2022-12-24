Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 16,430 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

