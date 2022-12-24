Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,096 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636,317 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $27,135,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

