Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 36,272 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,272 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 123.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Amcor by 328.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,670,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

AMCR opened at $12.06 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.