Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 376 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

