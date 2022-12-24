Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 62 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TDG opened at $620.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.26 and a 200-day moving average of $586.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $693.67.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.