Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,955 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,448.40 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $186.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 200,399 shares valued at $15,111,677. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.