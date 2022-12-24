Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $1.36 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $418,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

NYSE DAR opened at $61.68 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

