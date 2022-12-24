Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $73.45 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.