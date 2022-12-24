MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 53,879 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,032.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

