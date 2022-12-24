Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $289.43

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $289.43, but opened at $280.50. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $309.27, with a volume of 9,444 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.36.

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

