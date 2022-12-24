Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nikola Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 134.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKLA. Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

