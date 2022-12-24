Mark Riggs Sells 2,891 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $227,203.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $493,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.21.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 115.8% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 104,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 354.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 64,753 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

