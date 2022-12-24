Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $338.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

