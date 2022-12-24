Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 991,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,806,000 after purchasing an additional 171,216 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Match Group Trading Up 1.7 %

MTCH stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

