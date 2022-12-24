Matt Zmigrosky Sells 2,012 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

