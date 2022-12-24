McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,996.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,733.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 21,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,910.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 223,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

